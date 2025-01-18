Special anti-polio campaign to start from February 3

CHINIOT - Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal has said that all arrangements should be completed in every respect to make the special anti-polio campaign starting from February 3 a hundred percent success. In this regard, the implementation of the micro-plan should be ensured so that the past weaknesses and shortcomings can be addressed one hundred percent. He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee to review the arrangements for starting the polio campaign in Chiniot district. CO Health Dr. Shahzad Khalil, Deputy DO Dr. Naeema Ashraf briefed the Deputy Commissioner and informed that the special anti-polio campaign will continue from February 3 to 7. In this regard, a total of 1467 teams will perform duty to vaccinate 297,122 children up to the age of five in Chiniot district. In this regard, all necessary arrangements are being completed. The meeting was attended by representatives of WHO, health department and other concerned departments. Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal directed that every round of polio is important, so along with training of the concerned staff on modern lines, all publicity means should be used to make parents aware so that a sense of responsibility is maintained in them. He further said that all arrangements should be completed in the tehsils for the anti-polio campaign. There should be no negligence in this regard. On this occasion, the CO said that the arrangements for the campaign are being finalized.