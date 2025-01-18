Sports Minister inaugurates Sindh Beach Games at Karachi Seaside

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar inaugurated the 3-day “Sindh Beach Games” at the Nishan-e-Pakistan site on the beach, being organized by the Sindh government’s department of Sports, at Karachi’s seaside. The ceremony was attended by Sindh’s Minister of Religious Affairs Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, Parliamentary Secretary Saima Agha, Sindh Sports Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari, South District Sports Officer Fareed Khan, Asghar Baloch, and others. The Beach Games feature 500 athletes from all divisions of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Sukkur. Competitions are being held in various sports, including boxing, throwball, handball, volleyball, kabaddi, soccer, karate, badminton, and others.

Speaking to the media, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, announced that Sindh is hosting the National Games this year, with grand preparations underway. He emphasized that athletes from across the country would be provided with all possible facilities in the province. “Providing opportunities to young talent at the national level will make our country proud,” he said. The provincial minister further stated that following the National Games, National Beach Games will also be organized, and Sindh Beach Games will now become a permanent part of the province’s annual sports calendar. Competitions will be held every year. He added that he first introduced the idea of Beach Games in 2017, and this year, the games are being organized in a much better manner.

Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar also stressed the importance of transparent trials for the selection of players, which will be overseen by the department. He assured that players from all districts and councils in Sindh would be given equal opportunities to participate in sports. He added, “It is the right of Sindh’s athletes to represent their country at the national and international levels.” Promising foreign tours for athletes who perform well at the provincial level, he noted that Sindh’s cultural sports have also been included in sports activities. Discussions are ongoing to organize leagues for traditional games like Malakhra (Sindhi wrestling) and other cultural sports. Responding to a question, the minister urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to provide opportunities for Sindh’s youth in cricket, stating that the province has abundant cricketing talent.

“If opportunities are provided, the passion among the youth will grow further,” he said.

The Sindh Beach Games will continue until Sunday, with medals and cash prizes awarded to the best-performing teams and players.