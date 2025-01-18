Saturday, January 18, 2025
SSP directs to conduct snap checking at entrance and exit points

Our Staff Reporter
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Chaudhary Ahmed Friday directed the police officials to conduct strict snap checking at the district’s entrances and exits. He said this operation aims to enhance search and combing efforts in suspicious areas, including hotels, guest houses, tea houses, snooker spots, and slums. SSP said the police are working to bring criminals to justice.

, with all DSPs, SHOs, 15 auxiliary fighters, and rapid response teams participating in the operation.

He said to facilitate this effort, the police are utilizing the Talaash App and CRI system to identify suspicious individuals at entry and exit points. This process is overseen by the district DSP and IT staff. Additionally, the police are checking various types of vehicles and motorcycles, verifying the details of suspicious persons and vehicles before releasing them.

Our Staff Reporter

