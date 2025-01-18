Stephen King wants Oscars cancelled in light of Los Angeles wildfires

ISLAMABAD - Stephen King is not only declining to vote for this years’ Academy Awards nominees, but he doesn’t believe that the ceremony should happen. On Thursday, the renowned horror writer posted about it on the social media site Bluesky. “Not voting in the Oscars this year,” he wrote. “IMHO they should cancel them. No glitz with Los Angeles on fire.”

The Hollywood community has been grappling with devastating wildfires. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences extended voting for the Oscars through January 17 and rescheduled the nominations announcement for January 23 in light of the fires that have swept across Los Angeles County. King is not the only celeb who has suggested that Hollywood’s awards season should be paused in light of the disaster.

Actresses Jean Smart and Patricia Arquette also floated the idea publicly. Those in support of ceremonies like Oscars and the Grammys going on as planned have noted that it could provide positivity in the midst of the suffering. King isn’t buying it and posted a response on Friday. “I hear what you guys are saying about the Oscars, and how they’re a celebration of life, and the show must go on, blah-blah-blah, so-on-and-so-forth,” he wrote in another post on Bluesky. “It all makes a degree of sense, but to me it still feels like Nero fiddling while Rome burns. Or in this case, wearing fancy clothes while LA burns.” As of Friday the Grammys and Oscars are scheduled to proceed as planned on February 2 and March 2, respectively.