Sukkur CTD foils smuggling attempt, arrests two individuals

SUKKUR - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sukkur, under the leadership of DSP Abdul Qudoos Kalwar, on Friday conducted a successful operation, thwarting a smuggling attempt. According to the CTD spokesperson, the Sukkur Task Force CTD seized 200 cartons (10,000 packets) of illegal Moron cigarettes during the raid. Two individuals were arrested during the operation, who were attempting to smuggle the cigarettes from Shikarpur to Punjab. The timely action by the CTD Sukkur foiled their plans. The arrested individuals hail from Mardan. This operation demonstrates the CTD’s commitment to combating smuggling and other illicit activities in the region. It is mentioned over here that similar operations have been conducted in the past, including the arrest of terrorists in Kotri and Sukkur.