Sukkur Police arrest two after seizing large cache of non-tax paid cigarettes

SUKKUR - In a significant operation, the Sukkur police have confiscated a substantial quantity of non-tax paid cigarettes and apprehended two individuals involved in the illicit trade. According to Spokesperson of the SSP office, on Friday, the successful raid was conducted by the SHO of A-Section police station, who acted on a tip-off to intercept a truck loaded with contraband cigarettes on Bandar Road. The seized truck contained 199 cartons of non-tax paid cigarettes, valued at millions of rupees. The arrested individuals, identified as Syed Akram Shah and Iftikhar Pathan, are allegedly involved in the sale of non-tax paid cigarettes in various districts of Sindh. Further investigation is underway. SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Sheikh commended the police team for their excellent performance, praising their efforts in disrupting the illicit cigarette trade.