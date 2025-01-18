Syria’s Second Independence

I was fortunate to be in northern Syria when the liberation operation began under the aegis of the Aggression Deterrence Room, a coalition of revolutionary forces united against Bashar al-Assad’s regime. This regime, supported by Russian and Iranian forces as well as dozens of sectarian cross-border militias, seemed invincible. Until November 27, no one could have imagined a breakthrough against Assad was even possible.

Internally, the situation was grim. Opposition forces were divided, and many had grown disillusioned and lost hope for change. Toppling Assad felt like a distant dream. However, the situation was notably different with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group classified as a terrorist organization. Despite this label, HTS maintained governance in the areas under its control through a local administration called the Salvation Government, composed primarily of technocrats.

HTS remained resolute in its goal to overthrow Assad. Its leader, Abu Mohammad al-Julani – whose real name was recently revealed as Ahmad al-Saraa – stood out for his independence compared to other factions in free Syria. He balanced military preparedness with efforts to provide relatively good governance, offering stability starkly contrasting the corruption and hardship in Assad-controlled areas. Despite limited resources, HTS managed to provide basic services better than the regime, which struggled even as it received significant support from its allies.

No one expected HTS to directly challenge Assad’s regime, especially after the wave of Arab normalization with Damascus. This normalization included Assad’s invitations to Saudi Arabia and the Arab League and calls for dialogue from Turkish President Erdogan. Yet, in the face of this, HTS declined to back down.

The regional and international situation soon created an opportunity for the independence operation. Russia’s involvement in Ukraine significantly weakened its ability to support Assad. Russian air power, once the backbone of Assad’s survival, dwindled as the number of operational fighter jets in Syria dropped from 35 to just 12. Bomb shortages and the diversion of artillery shells to Ukraine left Assad’s forces exposed.

Iran and its allies faced similar challenges. Israel’s covert war against Hezbollah inflicted severe losses, killing and maiming over 5,000 members, including its leader, Hassan Nasrallah. Additionally, Israeli strikes on Iranian assets weakened Iran’s regional influence. The combined weakening of Russian and Iranian support left Assad’s forces fragmented and corrupt. Soldiers and police officers in regime-controlled areas were grossly underpaid—earning as little as $25 per month, compared to $150 in free Syria.

Within 11 days, we achieved what many now call Syria’s “Second Independence.” The cost of this victory was immense: one million martyrs, 14 million refugees, and the destruction of over 70% of the country, according to UN reports. Assad’s forces, backed by Russian and Iranian bombardments, had reduced entire cities to rubble. The atrocities committed during this period are unparalleled. Assad’s regime used 80,000 barrel bombs—equivalent in TNT yield to several Nagasaki and Hiroshima nuclear bombs—and conducted 217 chemical attacks, gassing thousands of civilians, including women and children.

By the end of the operation, Damascus was liberated, and most of Syria fell under revolutionary control. Assad and his brother Maher fled the country, leaving their forces in disarray. Reports in Israeli media suggested that Assad himself provided Israel with intelligence on remaining weapons depots, which were subsequently targeted to prevent them from falling into Islamist hands.

As the people’s resistance fighters entered Damascus and other major cities, they declared a general amnesty. Crowds of people from across Syria rushed to notorious prisons like Saydnaya, where they discovered horrific scenes of burned bodies and evidence of acid used against detainees. The liberation revealed the true scale of Assad’s atrocities, turning the victory into a tragedy for the families of over two million missing loved ones.

Despite the heartbreak, Syrians experienced freedom for the first time in 53 years of Assad family rule. Neighboring countries also welcomed the end of the regime, as it marked a turning point for regional stability. The flood of refugees, driven out by Assad’s war on his people, began to reverse. The regime’s collapse also ended its role in smuggling Captagon—a drug trade worth $10 billion annually—further relieving regional and global tensions.

At last, Syria is free. The threat of Assad has been removed, and the region and the world can look forward to peace. The country is now ready to welcome back its millions of refugees and rebuild a new future.

For Syrians within and spread worldwide, the job ahead is no less intense than the one completed on December 8. In a month since, the caretaker government has proven significant achievements ranging from internal law and order and political outreach to engaging with neighbors, regional Muslim as well European powers and the US. The global disconnect with the Syrian sentiment continues in a large part. The Western sanctions are still there in large part, many major countries including Pakistan, Algeria, Malaysia and Indonesia have not come forward to support the Sharaa-led government while they did not sever ties with Assad despite his blatant atrocities. After the success of the maiden Syria conference in Riyadh in January, the Syrians are optimistic about the country regaining global confidence and support. Damascus needs Islamabad’s help in re-establishing hospitals, removing landmines and restoring agriculture, reviving educational institutions, and rebuilding, training and equipping Syria’s armed forces along standards of professionalism and discipline like Pakistan’s.

Over 13 years of multifaceted sacrifices and five decades of abject oppression have proven Syrians’ resolve and capability to succeed against all odds in highly competitive working conditions and stand out for their humanity and creativity. Hence, Syrians and Pakistanis are alike in more ways than generally perceived.

Pakistan-Syria friendship Zindabad!

Dr Ahmad Muaffaq Zaidan

The writer is a published author and was the former Pakistan and Afghanistan Bureau Chief of Al-Jazeera for over a decade. He tweets @Ahmadmuaffaq