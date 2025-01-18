Teacher, four students die as dumper hits school van in Sargodha

SARGODHA - A teacher and four students were killed and at least nine other students wounded in collision between a dumper and school van in Sargodha.

The accident occurred in 133 Janubi area in the outskirts of Sargodha where a rashly-driven dumper hit a school van, killing a teacher and four students on the spot and injuring nine other students.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Injured student were rescued after cutting body of the van.

Police sources informed that driver of the dumper managed to escape from the scene after the accident. Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives, a teacher and four students, in a tragic accident in Sragodha.

Expressing his sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families, the Punjab Governor prayed that Allah Almighty may grant the deceased a place in Paradise and give the bereaved families courage to bear this loss with patience and fortitude.

CM monitoring TEAM inspects Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital

Chief Minister Punjab Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate Chairperson Brig (retd) Babar Alauddin (Sitara-e-Imtiaz Military), visited DHQ Hospital Sargodha along with Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem on Friday.

He inquired after children injured in the Sillanwali traffic accident and instructed hospital authorities to provide them with the best medical care. He inspected various departments, including the male and female emergency wards, nursery and pediatrics ward, and medical wards, met patients and listened to their concerns. He also reviewed the availability of medicines, medical facilities, and the behavior of doctors and paramedical staff.

The chairperson said the Punjab government was committed to ensuring basic healthcare facilities for all citizens. He assured them that any complaints would be addressed promptly and directed hospital staff to prioritize the welfare of patients. Brig (retd) Babar Alauddin also visited the under-construction Government Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology and received a briefing on the project’s progress.

33 held for pilfering electricity

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Sargodha circle caught 33 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the district on Friday. An official said FESCO teams conducted raids in Sargodha, Sahiwal, Sillanwali, Kotmomin areas and arrested alleged power pilferers. The teams got registered cases against 11 pilferers with the police stations concerned, imposed Rs. 2.7 million fine on them and recovered Rs9m.The teams also disconnected seven tube-well connections over non-payment of bills.