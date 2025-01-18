The Erosion of Creativity

Through your esteemed newspaper, I wish to express my concern over the troubling decline of creativity in the modern technological age. While human ingenuity has historically driven technological progress, these same advancements now threaten the very creativity that made them possible.

The cycle is evident: humans innovate, technology evolves, and later generations, seduced by convenience, risk falling into intellectual complacency. This trend raises pressing questions about the long-term effects of our dependency on technology. A stark example is the use of tools like GPT. While groundbreaking, such tools inadvertently erode students’ academic skills.

Rather than fostering creative thinking, these technologies provide shortcuts that encourage academic dishonesty and hinder students from realising their intellectual potential. This dependence on artificial intelligence undermines the essence of learning, reducing it to mere content generation rather than a process of critical thinking and discovery.

Although efforts like AI detectors are commendable, they are insufficient on their own. Students need personal guidance to understand the responsible use of these tools. They must realise that avoiding over-reliance on technology isn’t just about evading detection but about preserving their creative spirit.

The unchecked dependence on technology poses risks that far outweigh its advantages. If left unaddressed, the foundations of human creativity and innovation could face irreversible damage. We must strike a balance where technology complements rather than replaces human intellect.

I urge educators, parents, and policymakers to address this issue urgently and foster a culture that values creativity over convenience. Let us ensure that the next generation retains the spark of innovation that defines humanity.

SAHIBA JALAL,

Chitral.