Training workshop for IOs continues at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters

ISLAMABAD - A training workshop to enhance the capacity of police investigation officers continued on second day Friday at the Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters.

Deputy District Public Prosecutor Rehman Shaukat Bhatti and Law Instructor Police College Sihala Muhammad Imran gave lectures to the investigation officers on the investigation of cases including rape, child abuse, kidnapping, kidnapping for ransom and other cases.

The participants were sensitized to ways and means of solving high-profile cases and collecting evidence of crimes, and getting the accused punished. Lapses in investigations carried out by police officers were also pointed out.

The IOs were informed how the investigation could be conducted in a coordinated and modern scientific manner.

According to a police spokesman, training workshops were being held to further improve the performance of investigation officers as an effective investigation played an important role in bringing the accused to justice and providing justice to the victim.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 11 accused besides recovering 12 kg charras and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Pirwadhai police held Qamar Shehzad and recovered 3200 grams charras while Saddar Wah police netted drug peddlers namely Sajid, Sajjad, Zaheer, Jabar and Naveed Ahmed and recovered over 6.8 kg charras from their possession.

Waris Khan police arrested drug dealers, Arshad and Bilal for having 1180 grams charras.

Rattaamral police also rounded up an accused namely Gul Faraz and recovered 550 grams charras.

Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation was underway.