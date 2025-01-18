Transgender Rights

Intersex individuals in the country have suffered mistreatment and humiliation at the hands of a misinformed populace for far too long. It is essential to understand that the individuals facing such hatred are simply the result of natural variations at birth. These differences involve a mix of chromosomes that do not conform to the typical XY or XX combinations associated with men and women. In simpler terms, they are born with genitalia that cannot be distinctly categorised as male or female. In essence, immense hostility is directed at people who are merely products of nature’s diverse outcomes.

These individuals, who have no control over their complex sexual identities, are victims of deep-rooted prejudice, particularly evident in the job market. Despite the significant number of intersex individuals in the country, their representation in white-collar jobs is negligible. Many are left with no choice but to work as dancers or are forced into begging on the streets. This disparity highlights a systemic bias against the community.

A survey conducted in Islamabad’s I-8 Markaz involved interviews with transgender individuals about employment opportunities. Palwasha and Shama, two prominent voices from the community, shared their struggles. Both revealed that they had received no education beyond the fifth grade and were compelled to beg for their livelihood due to a lack of access to basic necessities. Discouraged by their families, they had no viable alternatives.

Shama recounted how she was dismissed without pay after a brief stint as a domestic worker, solely because of her identity. Palwasha described the discrimination they face, including bullying and derogatory treatment. Even begging comes with challenges, as they are often subjected to police brutality, arrested, and forced to use their meagre earnings to secure bail.

They concluded their interview with a heartfelt appeal to be recognised as equal members of society and treated with dignity by both their families and the wider community. They called for initiatives such as specialised schools for intersex individuals and government-supported employment programmes, expressing their desire for a normal, respectful life where they could contribute meaningfully to society.

A nation’s greatest asset is its people, and its success lies in utilising the full potential of its populace. To ignore and mistreat a significant portion of our population simply for being born different is deeply unjust. Awareness must be raised so that individuals like Shama and Palwasha can be given equal opportunities.

HUSNA SAJID & MOEZ SALAHUDDIN,

Islamabad.