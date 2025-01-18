True power lies in culture, heritage, politics, not in force: Bilawal

KARACHI - To honor the legacy of Pakistan’s first Constituent Assembly, convened by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 11, 1947; a commemorative ceremony held here at Sindh Assembly on Friday.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP Women’s Wing President Faryal Talpur, and members of cabinet and the provincial assembly from both treasury and opposition benches, senior officers and business representatives attended the ceremony, said a statement issued here.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari unveiled a commemorative plaque at the Sindh Assembly to mark the historic occasion. In his address, he emphasized the importance of understanding that true power lies not in arms or force but in culture, politics, and heritage. “If we do not understand that power does not lie in guns or bullets, but in your culture, politics, and heritage, we will fail to meet the aspirations of the younger generation,” he stated. Highlighting the importance of equipping the journalism and entertainment industries with modern resources and training to empower future professionals, Chairman PPP directed the Sindh CM Murad Shah to initiate work on establishing a public university dedicated to media sciences under a public-private partnership.

Bilawal also congratulated HUM TV Network for their outstanding contributions to the television industry over the past 20 years. He acknowledged their role in promoting quality content and advancing the entertainment sector in Pakistan. Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah, in his speech, reflected on Sindh’s historic role as the first province to support the demand for a separate state for Muslims.

He also quoted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who emphasized freedom of religion and worship for all citizens of Pakistan. Recalling the words of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the speaker said, “Democracy is the best revenge,” reaffirming that these powerful words still resonate as a guiding principle for the nation’s progress. Faryal Talpur, paid tribute to the sacrifices of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for democracy.

She also lauded Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his visionary leadership and dedication to empowering Pakistan’s youth. In turn, Bilawal appreciated her efforts in leading the PPP Women’s Wing and commitment to strengthening democracy and fostering inclusivity within the party and across the nation.

The ceremony served as a reminder of the values enshrined in Pakistan’s first Constituent Assembly and the continued efforts of the PPP to uphold democracy, promote inclusivity, and empower the younger generation.