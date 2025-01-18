Two Supreme Court judges assassinated in Tehran

Two judges were shot dead outside the in Tehran on Saturday, and a third judge was wounded, according to the judiciary's Mizan news website.

The attacker opened fire on the judges before taking his own life. Iranian media reported that a bodyguard of one of the judges was also injured during the incident.

The judiciary identified the slain judges as Ayatollahs Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini. While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, opposition websites have previously alleged that Moghiseh was involved in trials of individuals described as political prisoners.