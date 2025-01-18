Saturday, January 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two Supreme Court judges assassinated in Tehran

Two Supreme Court judges assassinated in Tehran
Web Desk
3:38 PM | January 18, 2025
International

Two Supreme Court judges were shot dead outside the Supreme Court in Tehran on Saturday, and a third judge was wounded, according to the judiciary's Mizan news website.

The attacker opened fire on the judges before taking his own life. Iranian media reported that a bodyguard of one of the judges was also injured during the incident.

The judiciary identified the slain judges as Ayatollahs Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini. While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, opposition websites have previously alleged that Moghiseh was involved in trials of individuals described as political prisoners.

Tags:

Web Desk

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1737172531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025