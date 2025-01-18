Two trials of May 9 riots can’t be allowed: SC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday raised critical questions about the selective application of military trials during an intra-court appeal hearing regarding civilian cases in military courts.

A seven-member constitutional bench led by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan conducted hearing of the Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) against the SC judgment examined the criteria for determining which cases go to military courts.

During the hearing, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi questioned, “Why was not there a military trial for the attack on Parliament? It is supreme above all. Does not Parliament consider an attack on itself as contempt?”

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar highlighted an apparent procedural inconsistency, stating, “It seems strange that first we were told not to discuss Army Act sections, and then these sections were declared void.”

Defense Ministry counsel Khawaja Haris emphasised the distinction between protests and attacks. “There is a difference between protest and assault. Political activity has its limits. Attacking state property and breaching state security is not political activity,” Haris argued.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi pointed to the unprecedented nature of the May 9 incidents: “In the past, people would protest at liquor stores or governor houses. This is the first time simultaneous attacks occurred across different cities. The crime cannot be denied.”

“If a crime fits within the Army Act, the trial will be held in military court,” Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar explained, addressing the jurisdiction question. He added, “The crimes are written in the law books.”

The Additional Attorney General revealed that “the Attorney General was instructed to focus arguments on May 9 and 10 events rather than the Army Act.” This prompted Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar to observe the contradiction in the approach.

The hearing has been adjourned until Monday, with Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan announcing, “We will dedicate the entire day to this case alone.” This came despite defense counsel’s request for an extension, to which Justice Musarrat Hilali remarked, “Khawaja sahib, you promise to complete arguments every day but then break that promise.”

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar questioned what was the purpose of including so many sections in the FIRs, adding that most of the sections relate to crimes under the PPC. He observed that might be after the investigation it was considered to drop other clauses and trial was necessary under a few clauses of Army Act. Justice Hilali recalled that at the time of 9th May riots she was the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, adding when she was passing through the routes where people [PTI workers] were protesting, the police told his driver not to take those routes as the situation turned worst. She questioned that the terror spread among the masses would also come under the jurisdiction of the military courts or anti-terrorism courts? She remarked that on 9 & 10 May there were also aerial firing incidents, and it’s in her knowledge that on those two days people had stolen weapons from a Guns and Arms store in Peshawar. She questioned where that shopkeeper would go for redressal of his grievances?

Justice Mazhar said that two trials of 9th May accused ca not be allowed. It cannot happen that the trial of lesser punishment is held in military courts, while for serious crimes under PPC sections is conducted in the sessions or anti-terrorism courts? He said suppose there was no section of 302 under PPC in the FIR, but if there was death or theft incidents then where such trials will be held?

Justice Mandokhail said that it cannot happen that two separate trials are held; one in military courts, while the other in the ordinary courts. Justice Hilali said they would not allow that a person after completing his sentence awarded by military court, face another trial under the same FIR before the sessions court. She said according to her knowledge there was no section of Army Act in the FIRs, but were added later on.

Kh Haris contended that many accused who were sentenced by the military courts later filed appeals and mercy petitions before the competent forum.

Justice Mazhar said that this Court did not ask anyone to file appeal or the mercy petition against the sentence awarded by military courts. He asked the counsel to give complete record how many accused out of 105 had filed appeals and the mercy petitions before the military officials. He further told Kh Haris to provide record of the trials as well.

Justice Rizvi said that the photographs of the incidents, which have been provided to them, show that the properties were damaged, but whether anyone in the military installments was hurt or injured or any casualty took place? Whether any army personnel, his family member or the protester died on 9th May incidents.

Kh Haris said that entering into the military installations is itself the violation of Army Act. Justice Mazhar noted that according to the record 56 places were attacked, but the photographs provided were of only 23 places, adding that the record does have complete transcripts of audios and videos.

Justice Mandokhail said if after trial it is noticed that an individual case is not covered under the Army Act then whether his case would go into other court? He noted that during the trial in the military courts some accused may have become approver. He asked Kh Haris if that had happened then provide their names to the Court. Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till Monday (January 20)