UNICEF says ceasefire 'critical and so overdue' as 35 children killed daily in Gaza

The UNICEF spokesperson on Friday said the Gaza ceasefire deal is "critical and so overdue" as around 35 children have been killed daily in the enclave over the past 14 months.

James Elder told a UN briefing in Geneva that a peer-reviewed report in The Lancet had reported numbers of casualties exceeding those reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry, which had reported upwards of 15,000 children having been killed.

"That's around 35 children killed reportedly every single day for 14 months," Elder said.

In 2025 alone, he said, an average of 10 children have lost their lives daily in Gaza.

"This moment (ceasefire deal) is so absolutely critical and so overdue," he said. "This deal should have happened much earlier."

He added that what is needed now is phase one, phase two, and phase three of the ceasefire to take place simultaneously.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Wednesday announced the success of mediators in reaching the Gaza deal, noting that its implementation will begin this Sunday.

Israel has killed more than 46,000 people in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks that claimed 1,200 lives and around 250 were taken as hostages.

In the first phase, there will be a six-week ceasefire, Israeli forces will withdraw from populated areas of Gaza, and 33 of the around 98 remaining hostages will be released in exchange of a number of Palestinian prisoners.

The second phase involves the release of remaining hostages and Israeli forces will fully withdraw from Gaza.

In the final phase, the remains of any deceased hostages will be returned to their families, and a major reconstruction plan for Gaza will begin.