US TikTok users turn to RedNote amid ban fears

The impending TikTok ban in the US, set for Jan. 19, has driven many American users to the Chinese platform RedNote, also known as Xiaohongshu.

Since Monday, RedNote has become the most downloaded app in the US, creating challenges for the platform as it attempts to balance China’s strict content moderation policies with providing a positive experience for non-Chinese-speaking users.

Some users have expressed frustration with RedNote’s censorship policies, which go beyond the usual restrictions on violent content, hate speech and pornography to include other types of posts.

One American user reported that a post questioning whether RedNote welcomed gay people was deleted within hours. When the user later announced plans to leave the platform, the user was met with homophobic remarks and accusations of imposing on the culture.

Similarly, a male user criticized the platform for censoring a photo of his upper body. He asked, “Why am I not allowed to post pictures of my fitness and abs?”

A Chinese user responded by suggesting he cover his nipples, explaining that such displays are often restricted on Chinese platforms if deemed sexually suggestive.

When questioned about censorship on RedNote, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated during a news conference: “We believe that no matter what platforms you use, it’s a personal choice, and we encourage and support people-to-people exchanges.”

China's internet has long been known for censoring terms and topics deemed politically or socially sensitive.

In 2024, Weibo announced efforts to remove “undesirable value-oriented content,” such as posts that “show off wealth and worship money.”

In 2021, Weibo was fined 14.3 million yuan ($2.2 million) for hosting politically sensitive posts, misinformation and other prohibited material.

The TikTok ban will go into effect Sunday unless ByteDance, its parent company, transfers ownership or a last-minute ruling intervenes.

The proposed ban stems from national security concerns about data sharing with Chinese authorities, which ByteDance denies.

Incoming US President Donald Trump, set to take office Monday, opposes the ban and has requested an emergency review by the Supreme Court.

Although he supported a TikTok ban during his first term, Trump changed his position in March after meeting Jeff Yass, a supporter of his presidential bid and an investor in TikTok.