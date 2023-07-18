1 killed, 4 injured as speeding truck rams into vehicles

Rawalpindi-A man died and four other persons including a woman suffered multiple injuries when a speeding truck ran over several vehicles on under construction Soan Bridge on GT Road, informed sources on Monday.

As many as 6 vehicles got damaged with one car fell from the bridge, they said. The Rescue 1122 rushed to the accident site and conducted a rescue operation by shifting the dead body and four maimed persons to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Raja Bazaar, sources said. The fatal road crash occurred at 5:37am after the driver of speeding truck lost control of the vehicle while travelling from Katcheri towards Rawat, ramming into many vehicles, according to Rescue 1122 spokesman. Resultantly, a man namely Muneer (39) died on the spot and four others suffered serious injuries. Rescue 1122 arrived at the scene and moved the dead body and injured to hospital where injured were identified as Ramish (23), Umer (27), Masood and an unknown female aged 35. The condition of two victims is said to be critical in the hospital. Local police along with traffic wardens of City Traffic Police also reached the spot and helped rescuers in operation besides regulating the traffic on GT Road.

Meanwhile, the truck driver managed to escape from the scene while police impounded the truck, according to a police officer. He said that a case has been registered against the accused driver while further investigation was underway.