18th Amendment is symbol of democracy: Zardari

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari said yesterday that the 18th Constitutional Amendment is symbol of democracy. “The 18th Constitutional Amendment is the fulfillment of the struggle of those who sacrificed their lives for democracy,” Zardari, who is also the President of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, said.
In his message on the death anniversary of Shahnawaz Khan Bhutto, he said that he was a courageous, democratic leader. “The martyrdom of Shaheed Shahnawaz Khan Bhutto was a great tragedy for the Bhutto family and its devotees,” he added. Zardari said that Shahnawaz Khan Bhutto continued to struggle for the restoration of the Constitution and democracy. “The graveyard of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh is home to those who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and democracy,” the PPP supremo said. He maintained that the radiant sun of democracy had always risen from the graveyard of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.
Zardari expressed his resolve towards working for a democratic, prosperous and dignified Pakistan, as per the mission of Benazir Bhutto. Meanwhile yesterday, after a meeting with the Secretary-General of the PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Pakistan Tehmina-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Joint Secretary, Chaudhry Asif Gujjar, joined the PPP. Bukhari welcomed Asif Gujjar to the PPP, saying that the party’s inclusivity represents the trust of political figures from all over the country.