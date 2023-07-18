18th Amendment is symbol of democracy: Zardari

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari said yesterday that the 18th Con­stitutional Amendment is symbol of democracy. “The 18th Consti­tutional Amendment is the fulfill­ment of the struggle of those who sacrificed their lives for democra­cy,” Zardari, who is also the Presi­dent of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, said.

In his message on the death anni­versary of Shahnawaz Khan Bhutto, he said that he was a courageous, democratic leader. “The martyr­dom of Shaheed Shahnawaz Khan Bhutto was a great tragedy for the Bhutto family and its devotees,” he added. Zardari said that Shahn­awaz Khan Bhutto continued to struggle for the restoration of the Constitution and democracy. “The graveyard of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh is home to those who have sacri­ficed their lives for the sake of the country and democracy,” the PPP supremo said. He maintained that the radiant sun of democracy had always risen from the graveyard of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

Zardari expressed his resolve to­wards working for a democratic, prosperous and dignified Pakistan, as per the mission of Benazir Bhutto. Meanwhile yesterday, after a meet­ing with the Secretary-General of the PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Pakistan Tehmina-e-Insaf Azad Jam­mu and Kashmir’s Joint Secretary, Chaudhry Asif Gujjar, joined the PPP. Bukhari welcomed Asif Gujjar to the PPP, saying that the party’s inclusiv­ity represents the trust of political figures from all over the country.