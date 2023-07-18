Tuesday, July 18, 2023
6 customs inspectors among 20 transferred

Agencies
July 18, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -  Collector Customs Multan transferred 20 officials including six inspectors to improve the overall functioning of its differ­ent wings in areas fall­ing in the jurisdiction of the Multan collectorate. According to a notifica­tion issued here Monday, customs inspector Javed Bhatti was transferred from GPO Multan to Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) Multan, Abdul Sa­mad from ASO Multan to Multan international airport, inspector Saleem Khan from ASO Bahawal­pur to GPO Multan, in­spector Rao Muhammed Saleem from Multan air­port to ASO Sadiq Abad, inspector Muhammad Ali from airport to ASO Sahi­wal, and inspector Arslan Akbar Mirani from ASO customs house Multan to ASO Sahiwal. Moreover, a head clerk, two naib qa­sid, a havaldar, two LDCs, a driver and seven sepoys were also transferred. 

Agencies

