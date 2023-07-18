6th PGF Jinnah Tour Golf Championship starts today  

LAHORE - The 6th edition of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Jinnah Tour Golf Championship 2023 is set to take place at the Abbottabad Golf Course from today (Tuesday). The tournament will be administered by Malik Kamran of PGF. Over the course of three days, more than 100 talented second-tier golf professionals from cities like Karachi, Hyderabad, Okara, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Peshawar will converge in Abbottabad,showcasing remarkable golfing skills and spirited performances. To support the aspirations of these aspiring golf professionals, the PGF has set aside a prize money of Rs 1.5 million. The top 40 participants will be entitled to cash prizes. As anadditional incentive, a bike will be awarded for a hole-in-one. The championship will adhere to the rules of golf approved by the Royal and St. Andrews. The playing format will be stroke play over 54 holes, with 18 holes to be played from July 18 to 20. The cut will be made after the second round, and the top 40 participants and ties will advance to the final round.