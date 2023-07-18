Tuesday, July 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

AD&SJ awards life imprisonment to two accused

Agencies
July 18, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  An Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) in Jalalpur Pirwala awarded life imprisonment to two accused in a murder case on Monday. Accused Muhammad Ramzan and Ameer Bakhsh would also pay Rs 400,000 each as compensation to the heirs of deceased Abu Bakar. Abu Bakar was shot at and killed in 2020 over a monetary dispute, according to the prosecu­tion. Jalalpur city police had registered the case and arrested the accused. A Challan was submitted in the court and the two accused were awarded life imprisonment.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1689645581.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023