AIOU autumn semester 2023 admissions starts: Musvi

SUKKUR - Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Sukkur Region Atta Muhammad Musvi Monday said the admissions to AIOU Autumn Semester 2023 first phase have been started. Talking to media here, he said that the admissions first phase includes Matriculation, Matriculation Islamic, Matriculation Open Courses, FA, I-Com, FA Islamic, FA Open Courses, middle Tech, Certificate Courses/Diploma programmes and the last date of admission will be Sept 5, 2023. While for the PhD Programmes/BS programmes (FA, FS based four years)/ MPhil /MS/ MSc/ (Hons) programmes, MBA programmes and Post-graduate Diploma Online Admission (Main Campus) last date will be August 15, 2023. He said that the admission forms and prospectus of all admissions are available online on the university website. Admission forms and prospectus of matriculation and FA programmes are also available from the regional centre and sale point. As per the university admission policy, online application is mandatory for admission to BS/MSc/MPhil and PhD programmes. While for Matriculation and FA programmes, admission forms are submitted both manually and online.