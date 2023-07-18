Annual sports award ceremony held at BISE

LAHORE - The Sar­godha Board of Intermedi­ate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Monday organised the annual sports award cer­emony in which Commis­sioner and Chairman Educa­tion Board Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Secretary Board Dr. Mohsin Abbas and Director Sports Roshan Zameer partic­ipated. Prizes were distribut­ed among players and teams, who won positions in 24 dif­ferent sports and literary competitions, held among 700 students of 70 educational in­stitutions. Commissioner and Chairman Education Board Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti, while addressing the event, said students are the archi­tects of the future, for their social training, along with education, co-curricular ac­tivities and especially sports are inevitable. He said that the Sargodha education board was playing an imperative role for promotion of curricu­lar and co-curricular activi­ties among the students. He announced the construction of a gymnasium on the edu­cation board campus and or­dered for including squash in the board’s sports. Secretary Board Dr Mohsin Abbas said that the purpose of organising the annual prize distribution ceremony was to promote the spirit of competition among students. Secretary Board Dr Mohsin Abbas congratulated Director Sports Roshan Za­meer for conducting a suc­cessful programme.