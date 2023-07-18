Anti-state elements to face stringent legal action: KP IGP

Peshawar - Stand resolute against terrorism, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have successfully neutralized 156 terrorists and proclaimed offenders (POs), while also apprehending 434 terrorists, including 26 high-profile individuals with bounties on their heads, in the past six months.

Tragically, during this period, 144 police officers made the ultimate sacrifice, laying down their lives in the line of duty, and 224 officers sustained injuries, according to a press release.

Furthermore, in the relentless pursuit of peace and security, the police executed 8,004 search and strike operations under the national action plan, resulting in the arrest of 1,474 narcotics dealers. They also seized 7,414 firearms, along with 179,873 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, 42,910 suspects were apprehended during 28,657 snap-checking procedures.

Akhtar Hayat Gandapor, Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasized that anti-state elements and seasoned criminals would face stringent legal action. He underscored that any impediments to established peace would not be tolerated and reaffirmed the commitment to provide welfare services and ensure the safety of life and property to the people at their doorsteps.

During a high-level meeting held at the central police office, the IGP chaired a review of the province’s law and order situation. The meeting featured a comprehensive discussion on the occurrence of crimes, preventive measures, and the performance of the police force.

The IGP was briefed on the counter-terrorism department’s recent accomplishments, including the arrest of Shaukat Ullah, a suspect involved in the killing of DSP Lakki Marwat Iqbal Mohmand and his colleagues, as well as other terrorism cases. The gang’s involvement was confirmed through forensic tests, arms recovery, and the accused’s confession.

Iqbal alias Bali, a notorious inter-provincial terrorist wanted in 35 cases by police in Kahara Punjab and KP, was killed during an encounter with CTD DI Khan. Moreover, CTD Peshawar successfully apprehended Imtiaz, the facilitator of the Peshawar Police Lines Mosque explosion. The main suspect behind the targeted killing of three Sikhs and four ulema was also taken into custody.

A significant quantity of explosives, including 68 kilograms, 312 hand grenades, 12 suicide jackets, three RPGs, 68 RPG shells, six shotguns, and 51 pistols, were recovered. Additionally, a total of 190,950 kilograms of narcotics were seized, leading to the registration of 1,453 FIRs under the anti-narcotics act. During the operation, 1,474 individuals involved in drug-related offences were arrested, resulting in the recovery of 17,273.857 kilograms of hashish, 973.871 kilograms of heroin, 758.204 kilograms of opium, 943.296 kilograms of ice, and 3,168 bottles of liquor.

The police also apprehended 10,220 proclaimed offenders, resulting in the seizure of arms, ammunition, and Pakistani currency. Furthermore, 1,230 Afghan refugees were arrested for illegal stay, with charges filed under the foreign act, and 420 individuals were arrested for the illegal use of loudspeakers. In total, Rs114,793,000 in fines was collected after issuing challans to 619,575 vehicles.