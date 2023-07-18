Big blow to Imran as Khattak launches new political party

Pervez Khattak becomes chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians n Ex-CM Mahmood Khan among 57 former members of KP assembly who show up in first meeting at a hotel n All leaders hold PTI Chairman Imran Khan responsible for May 9 riots: PTI-P n PTI KP spokesman Barrister Saif says Khattak will face defeat in coming elections.

PESHAWAR - Once the close aide of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak Monday launched a new political party under the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parlia­mentarians (PTI-P), claiming the support of 57 former assembly members and senior politicians mostly belonging to the Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa province.

Pervez Khattak announced the new party name after holding an import­ant meeting with his close aides at a hotel here where around 57 ex-as­sembly members joined PTI Par­liamentarians and expressed confi­dence in Pervez Khattak leadership. Prominent among those 57 ex-as­sembly members and politicians that joined the party included former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan, ex- MNA Shaukat Ali and former environment minister Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar.

With the establishment of PTI Par­liamentarians, political observers said that PTI was now completely finished in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pervez Khattak had served as PTI's KP President, central secretary gen­eral and chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the PTI gov­ernment and later quit the post of PTI KP president after condemn­ing the May 9 vandalism. Khattak announced the new party after he was expelled from Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) last week and the move was considered a big political setback for the PTI chief, especially, in KP where his party ruled for nine years. While speaking to report­ers on this occasion, Pervez Khattak said that they condemned the May 9 violent protests of PTI activists and that they favoured the country’s sov­ereignty. “We will announce its (par­ty’s) manifesto and the colour of its flag soon,” he added. Khattak went on to say that “our decision will be in the country’s interest.” Sitting along­side Mahmood Khan, he said both of them had served the province as chief ministers, of which he gave several examples. “We introduced the Sahulat Sehat Card in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, we built the Swat Mo­torway and established Peshawar BRT, we promoted tourism in the province … and introduced the Bil­lion Tree Tsunami programme.” He also urged the people to ponder on the reasons behind the PTI “wasting opportunities in elections three to four times”. “Do we adopt the path of democracy or chaos? … What were the reasons that the PTI did not ac­cept the elections? … This is a dem­ocratic country and elections should be held here. “People of this coun­try should think over why the PTI wasted election opportunities. This is a big secret and the day it comes out, everyone will know what was the PTI’s programme was,” he said. According to a handout issued by the party, Khattak is the new par­ty’s chief. “Formation of new party came due to differences and conflict within the PTI on May 9 tragedy,” the handout reads, adding that all political leaders joining the PTI-P held PTI Chairman Imran Khan re­sponsible for the May 9 riots. “Imran Khan’s anti-national agenda was not only rejected by the public but the party’s own leadership. These patri­otic politicians parted ways with the PTI over May 9’s events,” it further said. Meanwhile, PTI KP spokesman Barrister Saif said that Khattak an­nounced new party in order to save his politics but that he would face defeat in the coming elections. The PTI spokesman added that Isteh­kam-e-Pakistan Party had already faced cold-shoulder response from people and now Khattak’s party would also meet the same fate.