Careem partners with White Car to enhance airport transportation

LAHORE-Careem, the pioneer of ride hailing services in Pakistan, has announced its collaboration with White Car, a renowned local car service provider in Karachi. This strategic partnership enables customers in Karachi to seamlessly schedule or pre-book White Car rides to and from Jinnah International Airport directly through the Careem app.

Equipped with a fleet of premium cars and trained drivers, Careem aims to provide a 100% fulfilment rate, ensuring that customers can pre-book their rides with convenience. White Car specialises in scheduled pick and drop services to and from the airport, offering essential amenities while travelling such as WiFi and air conditioning.

Commenting on the partnership, Imran Saleem, General Manager Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan, stated, “We are excited to partner with ‘White Car’ to bring another seamless airport transportation experience to our valued customers in Karachi. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing safe, reliable, and comfortable transportation solutions to the masses. We will continue to partner with such organisations to add solutions aimed at simplifying and improving the lives of people in Pakistan.”

Farhan Kasbati, GM Operations at White Car, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Careem and extend our premium airport transportation services to the residents and visitors of Karachi. By integrating White Car into the Careem app, we can now provide a seamless and convenient booking experience, ensuring that passengers can effortlessly enjoy a comfortable and hassle-free journey to and from Jinnah International Airport. We are excited to serve the community and contribute to the overall transportation ecosystem in Karachi, making airport travel a truly delightful experience for all.”

The partnership with White Car reinforces Careem’s ambitions of offering a diverse range of transportation options all while further enhancing the overall customer experience. The White Car service is currently operational exclusively in Karachi, catering to the airport transportation needs of the city’s residents and visitors.