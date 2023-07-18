Tuesday, July 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Cipher inquiry: LHC reserves verdict on govt’s plea against stay order

Cipher inquiry: LHC reserves verdict on govt’s plea against stay order
Agencies
July 18, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on an application filed by the federal gov­ernment challenging a stay order granted to PTI Chairman Imran Khan against an inquiry by the FIA into the cipher audio leak controversy. The single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the civil miscellaneous application filed by the federal government. The federal government, through the application, had pleaded with the court to withdraw the stay order. It submitted that the FIA was probing the matter in accordance with the law but due to stay order, the process of investigation was badly affected. On Dec 6, 2022, LHC had suspended a call-up notice issued to Imran Khan by the FIA in cipher inquiry.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1689645581.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023