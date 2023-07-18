Cipher inquiry: LHC reserves verdict on govt’s plea against stay order

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on an application filed by the federal gov­ernment challenging a stay order granted to PTI Chairman Imran Khan against an inquiry by the FIA into the cipher audio leak controversy. The single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the civil miscellaneous application filed by the federal government. The federal government, through the application, had pleaded with the court to withdraw the stay order. It submitted that the FIA was probing the matter in accordance with the law but due to stay order, the process of investigation was badly affected. On Dec 6, 2022, LHC had suspended a call-up notice issued to Imran Khan by the FIA in cipher inquiry.