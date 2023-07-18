Clearing PTI’s mess, govt has put country on progress track: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb has said that the pres­ent government had saved the country from default by ad­dressing the economic chal­lenges deliberately created by the previous regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"Today, the project Imran has become a source of embarrass­ment for even those who had brought him to power as the masses are bearing the brunt of his 44-month-long economic de­struction,” the minister said this while addressing a news confer­ence here yesterday.

“The PTI chief has crossed all limits in his enmity towards the country,” she said while lauding the leadership and the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who had not only saved the country from default, but also charted the country on the path of progress.

She said the incumbent coali­tion government took many im­portant steps in 14 months to undo the devastation caused by the four-year misrule of the inef­ficient and incompetent rulers.

The PTI chief’s 44-month reign was a period of economic destruction, inflation, theft, loot and plunder, she added. His gov­ernment signed the agreement with the International Mone­tary Fund (IMF) on tough con­ditions, first violated it and then suspended, pushing the country to the brink of default.

The PTI chairman had, in fact, crossed all limits to harm na­tional interests as he and his cro­nies wanted the country to de­fault like Sri Lanka, she added. The petrol price was, she said, re­duced by the PTI chief in 2022 in violation of the IMF programme and it was done intentionally to get petty political mileage.

“When we came to power, the country was close to default, on the contrary when they (PTI) were brought in the govern­ment in 2018, it was develop­ing at a growth rate of over 6.2 per cent.” Marriyum said the PTI rulers destroyed every sec­tor, including the foreign poli­cy during their 44 months ten­ure and incumbent government faced great difficulties.

Comparing first 14 months of the PTI regime with the same period of the present coalition government, she said sugar was not only expensive but also out of stock, and similarly flour and electricity were also not avail­able in the market despite not being expensive.

Elderly women used to stand in long queues to buy a kilo of sugar during the PTI govern­ment, she recalled.

The minister said during Covid-19, the price of LNG had fallen to as low as $3, but that historical opportunity to buy cheap LNG was missed. The country was left at the mercy of gas and flour mafia during the PTI regime. She said the current government not only saved the country from default in its14-month tenure, but also put the derailed economy back on track. Marriyum said that for the first time, the IMF pro­gramme was successfully com­pleted in 2016 during the ten­ure of Nawaz Sharif. She said the PTI regime destroyed the foreign policy and angered all the friendly countries, but the present government restored relations with the world in a confident manner.

“During 14 months we add­ed 3,900 megawatt of electrici­ty, but the PTI in its four years rule could not add even a single megawatt,” she added.

The minister said the person who announced the construc­tion of 350 dams in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa made the people “dam fool”. Marriyum said the projects launched by Nawaz Sharif were delayed during the PTI govern­ment, that resulted into increase in their cost. Even maintenance of power production units was not carried out during the last regime, she added.

She said the PTI chief and its leadership falsely claimed to have discussed oil import with the Rus­sian leadership as no such thing was mentioned in the communi­que or the press release issued at the end of his Moscow visit.

They made the LNG contracts with foreign governments contro­versial and sent Miftah Ismail and KhaqanAbbasi to jail on the alle­gations of corruption just to mis­lead the people and inflict damage upon the country, she added.

She recalled that when the country was struck by devastat­ing floods, Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif allocated a substan­tial amount of Rs 100 billion to the provinces. At that time, the ruling coalition held power only in the federation and Sindh, while the remaining provinc­es were governed by the PTI. The Ministry of Information also worked diligently to raise awareness among the people of Pakistan and the global commu­nity about the prevailing situa­tion on flood, she added.

Despite the challenges, she said, the government did not succumb to despair or chaos.

Instead, the prime minister showed unwavering dedication to the well-being of the people, par­ticularly farmers. The introduc­tion of the Rs 200 billion Kissan Package, which included initiatives such as youth business loans, sub­sidies on fertilizers, electricity, and tubewells, proved instrumental in supporting farmers. Marriyum said the prime minister turned the flood crisis into an opportuni­ty and took initiatives that led to a bumper crop due to his hard work, visionary approach, strong deter­mination, and foresight regarding potential damages.

To bridge the development gap between urban and rural areas, a Rs 20 billion rural de­velopment package was an­nounced for Islamabad, she said, adding the package includ­ed projects related to road in­frastructure, parks, mass tran­sit, and schools.

She questioned as to why such a package had not been in­troduced during the past four years of PTI government.

The minister also stated that the prime minister resumed the metro project in Islamabad soon after coming into the pow­er. The metro project which led to the airport, was halt­ed during the previous govern­ment tenure.

Today, the metro project op­erated on all routes within Is­lamabad, with Orange, Blue, and Green buses catering to the transportation needs of various segments of society, including labourers, teachers, students, professionals, and government employees, the minister noted.

She said Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif successfully complet­ed projects such as Margalla Av­enue, 7th Avenue, and Colonel Sher Khan Avenue, which sig­nificantly improved the city’s road infrastructure.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was sched­uled to inaugurate Bara Kahu flyover project on July 30 that aimed to alleviate traffic con­gestion on one of the busiest routes in the area, she added.

The minister said the timely completion of the project in just 14 months raised questions as to why similar initiatives were not accomplished during the four years of the previous gov­ernment’s tenure.

In a bid to enhance recreation­al spaces and promote healthy activities, she said, a plan was underway to establish 35 new parks across the city. Addition­ally, an Olympic Village was worked out to foster sports and fitness-related endeavours.

The minister said the Benazir Income Support Programme’s (BISP) allocations, which were Rs 235 billion in 2022, had been increased to Rs 404 bil­lion in the 2023 budget and further soared to Rs 464 bil­lion recently.

The BISP stipend witnessed an increase of 25 percent simi­larly, she added.

The programme’s name was changed to Ehsaas by the PTI regime, which was nothing more than a political manoeu­vre, she added.

During the times of difficul­ty, such as the recent floods, she said, the government allocated a substantial amount of Rs 70 bil­lion to provide relief to the BISP beneficiaries and those affect­ed by the calamity. Emergency funds amounting to Rs 25,000 per family were distributed through a scientific and trans­parent process, ensuring that aid reached those who needed it the most, she added.

Additional measures had been implemented to alleviate finan­cial burdens on the public, she said while recalling petrol sub­sidies, the Ramazan package, and the distribution of Rs 70 billion worth of free wheat flour throughout the country during 14 months of the government, she said. Recalling difficult ne­gotiations with the IMF for res­toration of bailout package, she said the prime minister and the finance minister held multiple meetings with its representa­tives to restore Pakistan’s credi­bility. As a result of those talks, Pakistan signed the standby agreement with the IMF which ushered into economic stability and 2446 points increase in the KSE 100 index, she added.