CM Naqvi promises protection of cotton growers’ rights

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said the gov­ernment will protect rights of cotton farmers and Bahawalpur, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Fais­alabad, Sargodha, and Sahiwal commissioners have been di­rected to ensure the sale of cot­ton at the fixed support price. He stressed that under no circum­stances, farmers should sell cot­ton at less than Rs 8500/40-kg. The cotton farmers will be com­pensated for their labour as the Punjab government is taking all necessary steps in this regard, he said. Mohsin Naqvi said that the cotton crop is the source of prosperity of farmers and devel­opment of the country. Steps are taken at all levels to ensure pay­ment of price of cotton to farm­ers at the rate of Rs.8500 per maund, and field teams of the Ag­riculture Department have also been mobilised in this regard, he concluded. Meanwhile, Caretak­er Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Rawalpindi In­stitute of Cardiology (RIC) and conducted a thorough inspection of various departments includ­ing emergency ward, CT scan, X-ray room and fluoroscopy. Dur­ing the visit, he interacted with patients and their attendants to garner feedback on the medical facilities, with a particular focus on angiography, angioplasty, and overall cleanliness standards, said a handout issued here. Pa­tients and their attendants ex­pressed contentment with the amenities being provided to them and commended the atten­tiveness of the doctors and para­medics, as well as the availabil­ity of medicines at the hospital. Recognising the significance of accessible healthcare, the chief minister ordered for opening of the ICU ward to the general pub­lic and expressed his satisfaction with the high quality of health­care services being offered. He emphasised that the hospital served as a valuable healthcare facility for heart patients and expressed his appreciation for the dedication demonstrated by the doctors and paramedics. In order to ensure smooth func­tioning of the hospital, the CM instructed the health secretary to guarantee the availability of necessary funds and other es­sential requirements.