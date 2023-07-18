Concerns over unemployment in Balochistan  

Balochistan, despite being a resource-rich region, continues to face a severe unemployment crisis that demands urgent attention from both the government and civil society. The high unemployment rate in Balochistan has led to numerous socio-economic challenges, leaving a significant portion of the population struggling to make ends meet. The lack of job opportunities has resulted in frustration, despair, and a sense of hopelessness among the youth, who are the backbone of any prosperous society.

The absence of gainful employment not only undermines the financial stability of individuals and families but also hampers the overall development of the province. It is estimated that about 9.13 percent of people are unemployed in Balochistan. Ultimately, limited industry in the province may be one of the root causes of unemployment. Inadequate access to quality education and vocational training further limits the employability of individuals in Balochistan. It is crucial that the government take immediate action to address this pressing issue.

Efforts should be made to attract local and foreign investors to set up industries in Balochistan, tapping into the true potential of its resources. There is a need to establish vocational training centres and promote skill development programmes that equip the youth with the necessary knowledge and expertise demanded by the job market. Tackling unemployment in Balochistan requires a comprehensive and collaborative effort from the government, civil society, and the media.

By prioritising industrial development, investing in education and vocational training, encouraging entrepreneurship, and fostering partnerships with the private sector, we can hope to address the unemployment crisis and pave the way for a more prosperous and inclusive Balochistan.

JAHANZAIB QADIR,

Panjgur.