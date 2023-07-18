Court acquits accused in e-office project

ISLAMABAD - The Special Court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad has acquitted Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LMKR Atif Rais Khan from all charges in the E-Services Project case.

According to details, the special court in its judgment stated that there is no evidence to suggest that Khan with any criminal intent wilfully caused delays in the project completion despite receiving a substantial amount.

he court ruled that an accused can be acquitted at any stage if there is no probability of conviction. Consequently, Khan has been cleared of all charges related to the case. The project’s value was Rs57 million awarded to LMKR after a competitive bidding process. The company completed six millstones, for which it duly received Rs43.1millon as per the terms of the agreement.