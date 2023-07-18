Dar assures govt support to modernise PAF

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Monday called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu during his visit to Air Headquarters.
Matters pertaining to evolving geo-economic environment and regional security situation were discussed during the meeting, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of Pakistan Air Force (PAF)
The Air Chief briefed the finance minister about various ongoing projects being carried out by PAF with special focus on modernization and development of indigenous capabilities.
The Chief of the Air Staff briefed the minister about PAF’s National Aerospace Science & Technology Park project. The Air Chief was quoted as saying by the spokesperson that the mega project was aimed at fostering collaborative research, development and innovation in the domains of aviation, space, IT, cyber and computing in order to accrue maximum economic, technological and scientific dividends for Pakistan.
The Air Chief also praised the “pragmatic policies and initiatives of the government to lead the economy towards growth and stability.”
Dar lauded the “matchless professionalism” of PAF personnel and stated that the government would utilize all its resources to modernize Pakistan Air Force in order to ensure an impregnable aerial defence of the country. He also shared broad contours of the economic policies being implemented by the government to pave the way for a prosperous and financially stable country.
The finance minister expressed his full confidence in the operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force and admired the PAF leadership for producing “well-equipped and skilful” air warriors, who are fully capable to cope up with ever-changing challenges of aerial defence and national security, said the spokesperson.