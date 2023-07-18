Dar assures govt support to modernise PAF

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Monday called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Za­heer Ahmed Baber Sidhu during his visit to Air Headquarters.

Matters pertaining to evolving geo-economic environment and re­gional security situation were dis­cussed during the meeting, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of Pakistan Air Force (PAF)

The Air Chief briefed the finance minister about various ongoing proj­ects being carried out by PAF with spe­cial focus on modernization and devel­opment of indigenous capabilities.

The Chief of the Air Staff briefed the minister about PAF’s Nation­al Aerospace Science & Technolo­gy Park project. The Air Chief was quoted as saying by the spokes­person that the mega project was aimed at fostering collaborative research, development and inno­vation in the domains of aviation, space, IT, cyber and computing in order to accrue maximum econom­ic, technological and scientific divi­dends for Pakistan.

The Air Chief also praised the “pragmatic policies and initiatives of the government to lead the economy towards growth and stability.”

Dar lauded the “matchless pro­fessionalism” of PAF personnel and stated that the government would utilize all its resources to modernize Pakistan Air Force in order to ensure an impregnable aerial defence of the country. He also shared broad con­tours of the economic policies being implemented by the government to pave the way for a prosperous and financially stable country.

The finance minister expressed his full confidence in the operational pre­paredness of Pakistan Air Force and admired the PAF leadership for pro­ducing “well-equipped and skilful” air warriors, who are fully capable to cope up with ever-changing challeng­es of aerial defence and national se­curity, said the spokesperson.