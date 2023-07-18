The good news regarding the restoration of the country’s economy is that the stock market has accelerated as a result of the provision of seven billion dollars by the IMF, China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank.

The value of the rupee is stabilising against the dollar. The looming threat of default has abated, and the path to economic stability appears to be on the way. But the other side of the picture is that the situation is still beyond the control of the government due to the decline in productivity in various sectors as a result of the implementation of strict IMF conditions and strict fiscal measures taken at the country level.

Due to the 10% decline in industrial production, the government’s efforts to revive the economy have suffered a setback that will take time to recover from. According to the data from the Bureau of Statistics, industrial production decreased in the first nine months of the last financial year.

In particular, the production of major industries decreased by 9.87%, including the iron and steel industries, whose production has almost stopped in the construction sector. The data shows that the food sector decreased by 54%, beverages by 13.4%, and textiles by 58.18%.

The production of fertilisers, furniture, wood industries, etc., also decreased. The decrease in the production of industries that supply the lifeblood to the veins of the economy is of particular concern in terms of economic stability.

The current coalition government has taken some steps to control the situation but has left much to be done for the next government after the general elections. It will be a big test for the new government under the shadow of political uncertainty and an economic crisis.

KHALIDA KHALID,

Turbat.