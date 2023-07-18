Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Drug smuggling bid foiled, 4800 grams hashish recovered

APP
July 18, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -   In a successful operation against drug smuggling, the Mardan Excise Police successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab.

According to the spokesperson, acting on a tip-off, the Excise police carried out a raid on Charsadda Peshawar GT Road near Khyalid Bridge and intercepted a vehicle with the license plate number BA-3453.

Upon searching the vehicle, the police discovered 4800 grams of hashish and apprehended a suspect at the scene. A case was registered, and further investigation is underway.

APP

