Efforts afoot to restore closed family quarters in jails: SACM KP

PESHAWAR - The Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons, Hidayat Ullah Afridi, stated on Monday that the provincial caretaker government is taking solid steps to functionalize and restore the closed family quarters in all jails.

In a press statement issued from his office, he mentioned that a team from the Communication and Works (C&W) department of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has visited the sites of non-functional family quarters and conducted necessary inspections for renovation and other construction works.

He added that in 2005, the previous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government took steps to establish family quarters in prisons. In the first phase, family quarters were formed in Central Jail Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Mardan, and Haripur. The establishment of family quarters in other jails was also included in the scheme.

He emphasized that due to the law and order situation in 2012 in the province, the family quarters established in five jails had to be closed. He stated that family quarters are the conjugal right of prisoners, and the current Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker government is making efforts to restore the closed family quarters