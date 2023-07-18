Egyptian human smugglers held in Greece in boat tragedy case

ISLAMABAD - Greek authorities have arrested eight Egyptian human smugglers who facilitated the illegal trans­portation of Pakistani and other citizens from Lib­ya to Greece by ferry which had capsized off Greek coast last month.

Credible diplomatic sources told The Nation that the Greek authorities have informed con­cerned Pakistani officials about these arrests.

The sources said the arrests were made on the tip of the survivors including Pakistani nationals given to the Greek authorities.

Both Pakistani and Greek authorities are close­ly cooperating in the investigations into the boat tragedy which had capsized in Mediterranean Sea killing over 500 people including more than 200 Pakistan citizens.

Twelve Pakistanis who survived in the inci­dent have sought asylum in Greece and their case is under process.

Meanwhile, the identification process of 15 dead bodies, believed to be Pakistanis, has been completed on the basis of DNA samples sent by their next of kin in Pakistan.

They are confirmed Pakistani citizens and Paki­stan embassy in Athens has been informed.

The sources said repatriation of the identified dead bodies of Pakistani citizens has started with financial support by Pakistan embassy in Athens.

The Greek authorities are not giving counsellor access to Pakistan embassy to the Pakistani survi­vors as they have sought asylum against Pakistan.