Election on 2017 census unacceptable: MQM-P

KARACHI-Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday came out strongly against the decision of the coalition government to hold elections on the basis of the old census. Addressing a press conference, MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui whose party is a stakeholder in the government said the population of Karachi is around 30 million, which was about 14.9 million in the 2017 census, and his party would not accept figures less than this.

The MQM-P leader vowed to resist the move after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced that the government would not notify the recently concluded census as the results are not authentic and the Election Commission of Pakistan needs at least four months to complete the delimitation process. Under laws, the census is done after every 10 years, but the last one becomes controversial, and it was decided to conduct a fresh exercise to address reservations and carry out a fresh delimitation process.

However, objections were raised to the enumeration by the Sindh government and MQM-P. Demanding to rectify the flaws in it, they refused to accept the results. MQM-P is a key coalition partner in the ruling alliance and had joined the government on certain conditions, including a transparent census. Raising their reservations on the federal minister’s statement, Siddiqui said that they had chosen the right path against injustices and tried in every situation to ensure peace in Karachi. MQM-P is the representative party of the urban areas of Sindh, especially Karachi; the impression being spread by the

MQM London rally seems to be a conspiracy. Siddiqui said that the assemblies and the government would end in August. “We have made all efforts for the peace of this city. A census is one of our main demands,” he maintained.