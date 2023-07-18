Ex-PTI MPA Shah Faisal arrested

Peshawar - Former member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Shah Faisal, was arrested on Monday by the Hangu police in connection with the riots that occurred on May 9th following the arrest of the party chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Shah Faisal had been sought by the police for his alleged involvement in the May 9th riots. After evading arrest for over two months, he was apprehended under the 3MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) Act, according to the police.

Since the May 9th incident, where Shah Faisal’s presence was reportedly connected to the unrest, the Hangu police had actively pursued him. This arrest carries significance as Shah Faisal is the brother of the late provincial assembly member, Farid Khan, who was tragically killed by terrorists in 2013. Shah Faisal had been elected twice to the provincial legislature from Hangu.