Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Farmers Facilitation Centers set up

Agencies
July 18, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR  -   The Punjab gov­ernment is taking all-out measures for the better­ment of the farmers as agriculture is the back­bone of the country’s economy. Secretary Spe­cialized Healthcare South Punjab Afzal Nasir said this while reviewing the facilities at Farmers Fa­cilitation Centers. He said with the help of Farm­ers Facilitation Centers, it has been made easier for farmers to get quality seeds, pesticides, fertiliz­ers, and expert guidance. The farmers appreciated the farmer-friendly poli­cies of the government at the Farmers Facilitation Center. Secretary Special­ized Healthcare Afzal Na­sir visited the cotton IPM Exhibition at Fatuwali and reviewed the current status of cotton. Deputy Director of Agriculture Department (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq told that cotton produc­tion is expected to remain good. The field teams of the district administra­tion and the agriculture department are working round the clock to guide the farmers. Under the supervision of the Pun­jab government, a record production of cotton is ex­pected this year.

Anti-state elements to face stringent legal action: KP IGP

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1689645581.jpg

