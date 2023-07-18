FBISE to announce matriculation result today  

ISLAMABAD-Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad will announce the results of matriculation exams 2023 on July 18 (today) at 2 pm.

According to a circular issued by the Secretary Federal Board Dr Bashir Khan Yousafzai, “Education Minister Rana Tanveer will be the chief guest of the event to be held at FBISE.” “The position-holder students along with their parents will also participate in the result of the first annual examination of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), he added.