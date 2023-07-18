FIA widens probe against online lending agencies

ISLAMABAD - The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has expanded the scope of its investigations against the online loan-giving companies by initiating 74 inquiries countrywide besides registering three cases against the firms involved in alleged fraudulent business.
The investigation was widened after Director General FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt directed all field units of the cybercrime wing to take strict action against the companies and individuals offering loans through unregistered and illegal mobile phone applications (apps), a spokesperson of the agency said.
Last week, the FIA had sprung into action against loan-giving mobile apps after an unemployed Rawalpindi-based citizen allegedly committed suicide following his failure to repay the interest as well as loan he had borrowed through an app. According to details, the agency has arrested as many as 17 accused and blocked 30 bank accounts that were being used in this business. The cybercrime wing has also sealed five offices of the companies involved in this illegal activity. The initial investigation has revealed that these online loan-giving companies were using black money and most of them, except few, had been working without getting permission from the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). The FIA spokesperson said that citizens are advised to check the SECP website to confirm whether an online loan-giving company and app is licensed. He said that victims of such online loan apps can contact the agency’s cybercrime reporting centers in 15 cities throughout Pakistan, through helpline number 051-111345786 (Monday-Friday) and through an online complaint.