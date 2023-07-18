FIA widens probe against online lending agencies

ISLAMABAD - The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Inves­tigation Agency (FIA) has expanded the scope of its investiga­tions against the online loan-giving companies by initiating 74 inqui­ries countrywide be­sides registering three cases against the firms involved in alleged fraudulent business.

The investigation was widened after Direc­tor General FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt directed all field units of the cy­bercrime wing to take strict action against the companies and individuals offering loans through unreg­istered and illegal mo­bile phone applications (apps), a spokesperson of the agency said.

Last week, the FIA had sprung into ac­tion against loan-giv­ing mobile apps after an unemployed Rawal­pindi-based citizen al­legedly committed sui­cide following his failure to repay the interest as well as loan he had bor­rowed through an app. According to details, the agency has arrested as many as 17 accused and blocked 30 bank accounts that were being used in this business. The cyber­crime wing has also sealed five offic­es of the companies involved in this illegal activity. The initial investiga­tion has revealed that these online loan-giving companies were using black money and most of them, ex­cept few, had been working without getting permission from the Securi­ties & Exchange Commission of Pa­kistan (SECP). The FIA spokesperson said that citizens are advised to check the SECP website to confirm whether an online loan-giving company and app is licensed. He said that victims of such online loan apps can contact the agency’s cybercrime reporting centers in 15 cities throughout Paki­stan, through helpline number 051-111345786 (Monday-Friday) and through an online complaint.