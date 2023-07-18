Futile Exercise?

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s recent statement about the upcoming elections being held on the basis of the 2017 census have caused quite an uproar in Pakistan’s political arena. The government’s decision to refrain from notifying the latest census comes after it was deemed to be faulty. This, in turn, has the potential to alienate various stakeholders who had already expressed their reservations earlier. The only option that remained was to hold the elections on the basis of the previous census, according to the government.

We have undoubtedly stepped into a contentious situation that will invite immense backlash from multiple stakeholders. MQM-P and Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi have already condemned this move, stating that the 2017 census is not reflective of the actual population count and is therefore not representative. In all likelihood, this will not be the end of criticism against the government’s decision and in fact, past grievances are likely to be carried forward with more fervour as many question why the 2023 digital census was held only to be rendered completely useless.

A census has far-reaching effects, going beyond the simple question of proportionate political representation. It has a direct impact on the provincial budgets determined by the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, resource distribution, the establishment of facilities and even acts as a guide for economic planning. Disregarding it completely would hamper any progress we have made in ensuring that all provinces, and all citizens, are treated equitably. It would also mean that we have funneled over Rs.34 billion—the estimated cost of the 2023 digital census—down the drain at a time when the country has been severely cash-strapped.

The announcement for the 2023 census came with promises of the new elections being more representative but it seems as though the government is failing to keep its word. Furthermore, having recovered from the political crisis and heading towards elections, it seems as though such a decision will mar future prospects of a politically stable Pakistan as undoubtedly, there will be immense backlash that the government will inevitably have to face if it remains steadfast on this decision.