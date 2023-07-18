CM Gilgit-Baltistan names 14-member cabinet

The newly elected Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Gulbar Khan has announced his 14-member cabinet.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division late Monday night, the cabinet comprises four senior ministers, eight ministers and two advisers.

Senior Minister Syed Amjad Zaidi has been given the portfolios of Housing, Senior Minister Ghulam Muhammad the Food and Tourism, Senior Minister Engineer Mohammad Ismail the Finance, and Senior Minister Abdul Hameed the local government.

Fathullah Khan has been named Development and Planning minister, Sohail Abbas Law and Health and Shamsul Haq Interior, while Ghulam Shahzad Agha Education and Dilshad Bano Social Welfare and Development of Women.

Mushtaq Hussain has been given the portfolio of Water and Electricity and Haji Rahmat Khaliq has been entrusted with Excise and Taxation, while Haji Shah Baig has been appointed advisor to the Chief Minister with the portfolio of Forests, Wildlife and Environment.

Soraya Zaman has been named advisor to the Chief Minister with the portfolio of Information Technology.

The cabinet members will be administered oath by Governor Syed Mehdi Shah at the Governor’s House today (Tuesday).