Gold rate increases by Rs1,600 per tola
July 18, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs 214,800 on Monday against its sale at Rs 213,200 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,371 to Rs 184,156 from Rs 182,785 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 168,810 from Rs 167,553, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained unchanged, i.e., Rs 2,650 and Rs 2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $1,957 from $1955, the Association reported.

