Govt formally dissolves AEDB after its merger with PPIB

ISLAMABAD-The federal government has formally dissolved Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) after its merger with Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB).

“We are pleased to announce that upon promulgation of Private Power and Infrastructure Board (Amendment) Act, 2023 notified through Gazette of Pakistan, Extraordinary, Part-I, as an Act No. XXVI of 2023 dated 10th June 2023, the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) has merged with Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB), consequently, the Alternative Energy Development Board Act, 2010 (Act XIV of 2010) stands repealed/dissolved henceforth,” said a notification issued by Shah Jehan Mirza, Managing Director PPIB.

“We are confident that this merger will pave the way to enhance operational efficiency and facilitation of investors by extending a true one-window facility for smooth and seamless development and processing of power projects of all technologies including alternative and renewable energy (ARE) projects by PPIB as a one entity on behalf of the government of Pakistan, said the notification available with The Nation. The federal government on June 10, 2023 has enacted Private Power and Infrastructure Board (Amendment) Act, 2023. According to the act, “Upon commencement of the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (Amendment) Act, 2021, the Alternative Energy Development Board established under section 3 of the Alternative Energy Development Board Act, 2010 (Act XIV of 2010) shall stand dissolved and upon such dissolution the alternate fund established under section 13 of the Alternative Energy Development Board Act, 2010 (Act XIV of 2010) shall stand transferred and vest in the Private Power and Infrastructure Development Board Fund established under section 14.”

“All assets, rights, powers, authorities and privileges and all property, cash and bank balances, reserve funds, investment and all other interests and rights in or arising out of such property and all debts, liabilities and obligations of whatever kind of the dissolved Alternative Energy Development Board subsisting immediately before its dissolution, shall stand transferred to and vest in the PPIB, it further said. “Notwithstanding anything contained in this section or any other law for the time being in force or in any agreement, deed, document or other instrument, all officers consultants, advisers, auditors and other employees and staff of the dissolved Alternative Energy Development Board shall, after the commencement of the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (Amendment) Act, 2021, stand transferred and to the officers, consultants, advisor, auditors and employees and staff of the PPIB: Provided that—upon such transfer the emoluments of all officers, other employees and staff of the dissolved Alternative Energy Development Board shall not be varied to their disadvantage as they were entitled to receive in accordance with the dissolved Alternative Energy Development Board Act, 2010 (Act XIV of2010).