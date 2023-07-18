Govt justifies civilians’ military trials

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Monday submitted that the violence against military and vandalism of army installations was a direct attack on the national security of Pakistan, and was therefore prejudicial to security, interests and defence of Pakistan.
Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan on behalf of the federal government filed a reply to the petitions against the trials of civilians by the military courts, and prayed that the petitions be dismissed. He stated that the incidents of 09-05-2023 involve targeted attacks on several military installations and establishments across the country in an organized and coordinated manner. The attacks were neither localized nor isolated.
He said that the events of 09-05-2023 indicate a pre-mediated and intentional attempt to undermine the country’s Armed Forces and inhibit the country’s internal security. This is evidenced by the short span of time during which several military establishments were simultaneously attacked on 09-05-2023.
The reply said that specifically, perpetrators attacked Corps Commander House, Lahore at 05:40 pm, GHQ at 05:30 pm, PAF Base Mianwali at 05:30 pm, lSI Establishment Civil Lines, Faisalabad at 3:15 pm, Sialkot Cantt 5:00 pm, lSI Establishment Hamza Camp Rawalpindi a 3:30 pm, Gujranwala Cantt 7 pm, Bannu Cantt at 3:35 pm and Peshawar Radio Station in Peshawar Cantt at 3:00 pm.
It added that on the said date, 62 incidents of violence were reported in Punjab alone resulting in injuring approximately 250 people including, 184 law enforcement personnel. Additionally, 139 vehicles, including 98 official vehicles were partially or completely damaged. As a result of the violence that occurred on 09-05-2023 and shortly thereafter, the total damage is estimated to be valued at Rs2539.19 million including Rs1982.95 million in losses to military establishments, equipment and vehicles. It further said that as a consequence of the events of 09-05-2023, several FIRs were registered against the perpetrators. While some of the FIRs do not explicitly mention the provisions of the Army Act, it is pertinent to note that this Court has held that it is the contents of an FIR, and not the mentioning of a particular statutory provision which determines the nature of the offences made out.
It maintained, “Thus, the mere fact that the offences under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 triable under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 (“Army Act”) have not been mentioned in some of the FIRs registered regarding the events of 09-05-2023 does not imply that offences under the Army Act cannot be made out from the contents of said FIRs. Even otherwise, in some of the FIRs the provisions of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 have been specifically mentioned.”
“The challenges raised in the titled Petitions can adequately be adjudicated by the High Courts in their original constitutional jurisdiction under Article 199 of the Constitution which, inter alia, empowers the High Courts to “make an order […] as may be appropriate for the enforcement of any of the fundamental nights”. It is noteworthy that the titled petitions seek to challenge the trial of those accused of offences ensuing from the violent event of 09-05-2023 under the provisions of the Army Act on two grounds,” said the reply. It further said that the titled petitions fall outside the purview of the contours that this Court has determined for the exercise of its original jurisdiction, in that the subject matter can adequately be adjudicated by the High Courts under Article 199 of the Constitution.
“It is also important to highlight that both the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, 1923 (Official Secrets Act) not only predate the Constitution, but were never, till date, challenged. As such, all actions taken or being taken under the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act are fair exercise of power, in accordance with law,” maintained the reply.