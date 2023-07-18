Govt justifies civilians’ military trials

ISLAMABAD - The federal govern­ment Monday submit­ted that the violence against military and vandalism of army in­stallations was a direct attack on the nation­al security of Pakistan, and was therefore prejudicial to security, interests and defence of Pakistan.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Us­man Awan on behalf of the federal government filed a reply to the peti­tions against the trials of civilians by the mili­tary courts, and prayed that the petitions be dismissed. He stated that the incidents of 09-05-2023 involve targeted attacks on several military installations and establishments across the country in an organized and coordinated manner. The attacks were neither localized nor isolated.

He said that the events of 09-05-2023 indicate a pre-mediated and intentional attempt to under­mine the country’s Armed Forces and inhibit the country’s internal security. This is evidenced by the short span of time during which several military establishments were simultaneously attacked on 09-05-2023.

The reply said that specifically, perpetrators attacked Corps Com­mander House, Lahore at 05:40 pm, GHQ at 05:30 pm, PAF Base Mianwali at 05:30 pm, lSI Estab­lishment Civil Lines, Faisalabad at 3:15 pm, Sialkot Cantt 5:00 pm, lSI Establishment Hamza Camp Rawalpindi a 3:30 pm, Gujranwa­la Cantt 7 pm, Bannu Cantt at 3:35 pm and Peshawar Radio Station in Peshawar Cantt at 3:00 pm.

It added that on the said date, 62 incidents of violence were report­ed in Punjab alone resulting in in­juring approximately 250 people including, 184 law enforcement personnel. Additionally, 139 ve­hicles, including 98 official vehi­cles were partially or completely damaged. As a result of the vio­lence that occurred on 09-05-2023 and shortly thereafter, the total damage is estimated to be valued at Rs2539.19 million including Rs1982.95 million in losses to mil­itary establishments, equipment and vehicles. It further said that as a consequence of the events of 09-05-2023, several FIRs were reg­istered against the perpetrators. While some of the FIRs do not ex­plicitly mention the provisions of the Army Act, it is pertinent to note that this Court has held that it is the contents of an FIR, and not the mentioning of a particular statuto­ry provision which determines the nature of the offences made out.

It maintained, “Thus, the mere fact that the offences under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 triable under the Pa­kistan Army Act, 1952 (“Army Act”) have not been mentioned in some of the FIRs registered re­garding the events of 09-05-2023 does not imply that offences un­der the Army Act cannot be made out from the contents of said FIRs. Even otherwise, in some of the FIRs the provisions of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 have been spe­cifically mentioned.”

“The challenges raised in the ti­tled Petitions can adequately be adjudicated by the High Courts in their original constitutional juris­diction under Article 199 of the Constitution which, inter alia, em­powers the High Courts to “make an order […] as may be appropri­ate for the enforcement of any of the fundamental nights”. It is note­worthy that the titled petitions seek to challenge the trial of those accused of offences ensuing from the violent event of 09-05-2023 under the provisions of the Army Act on two grounds,” said the re­ply. It further said that the titled petitions fall outside the purview of the contours that this Court has determined for the exercise of its original jurisdiction, in that the subject matter can adequately be adjudicated by the High Courts un­der Article 199 of the Constitution.

“It is also important to highlight that both the Army Act and the Of­ficial Secrets Act, 1923 (Official Secrets Act) not only predate the Constitution, but were never, till date, challenged. As such, all ac­tions taken or being taken under the Army Act and the Official Se­crets Act are fair exercise of pow­er, in accordance with law,” main­tained the reply.