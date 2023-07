ATTOCK - Tehsildar Fatehjang Malik Shoukat Ali paid a surprise visit to Ramzan Hotel and imposed a fine on its owners owing to poor cleanliness and violating fix food prices. He warned the hotel owner to remain careful in future and in case of any violation, strict action will be taken . Moreover, a 35-year-old woman was shot dead by her husband in Sakhi Nagar Hasanabdal . Rescue 1122 personnel, in the presence of police, shifted the dead body to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal .