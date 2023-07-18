Ibrahim Murad visits PAMCO

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad on Monday vis­ited Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company (PAMCO) and ex­pressed concern over its admin­istration. He said that PAMCO was being operated against its skills. The minister said that the current administration of PAM­CO had no plan for better future of the company. He said that in one shift 6,000 mutton animals and 500 beef animals could be processed in PAMCO. In year 2021-22, the income of PAMCO was Rs 238 million which was low against its full capacity, he added.