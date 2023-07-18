ICT police nab 93 suspicious individuals with  Hotel Eye  software’s help

ISLAMABAD- Following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police is playing an effective role in the prevention of crimes and security in the federal capital, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

He said that the Islamabad Capital Police Safe City Monitoring Team effectively took stern action and apprehended a wanted criminal with the help of ‘Hotel Eye’ software in the jurisdiction of Shalimar police station .

He said that the accused had been residing in a hotel within the area of Shalimar police station. The Hotel Eye software recorded the activities of the suspect, and as soon as the information was entered, the Safe City’s Technical Monitoring Team informed the Shalimar police station, leading to the immediate arrest of the suspect, he added.

CPO Safe City stated that the establishment of the Safe City Command and Control Centre aims not only to reduce the crime rate in the city but also to provide better facilities to the residents.

He said that the Safe City Command and Control Centre monitors suspicious activities, enforces effective traffic management, conducts data analysis, performs facial recognition of criminals, facilitates e-challans, utilizes useful software such as Automatic Number Plate Readers (ANPR) and Hotel Eye in order to reduce the crime rate.

In Islamabad, there are 420 hotels, 148 hostels, and 5 shelter homes. Out of these, 389 hotels, 129 hostels, and 5 shelter homes are connected to the Hotel Eye software. He said that the remaining 31 hotels and the 19 hostels were also being connected.

He said that the Hotel Eye software has so far recorded the details of 467,778 individuals and 93 suspicious individuals have been apprehended with the help of the Hotel Eye software.

The Islamabad Capital Police is actively engaged in ensuring the safety and security of the city’s residents. If any citizen has information regarding any suspicious activity, they are requested to report it to the helpline number ‘Pukar-15’, he added.