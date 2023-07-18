IHC sustains registrar’s objection on Imran petition in gifts case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sus­tained the Registrar Office’s objection over a pe­tition of PTI chief Imran Khan challenging a tri­al court’s decision about the maintainability of an Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) com­plaint seeking criminal proceedings against him on the charge of concealing Toshakhana gifts.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition along with the objection of the Registrar Office related to biometric verifica­tion of Khan.

After hearing the arguments of Khan’s counsel, the IHC bench maintained the objection and di­rected the lawyer to first remove the same.

In this matter, Khan had moved the court in the Toshakhana case after Additional District and Ses­sions Judge Humayun Dilawar last week declared the ECP’s reference as maintainable.

The trial court framed charges on May 10 against him in this case. However, IHC Chief Jus­tice Aamer Farooq stayed the proceeding and re­cently directed the judge to re-examine the matter in seven days, keeping in view eight legal ques­tions he framed to decide the maintainability of the Toshakhana reference.

The questions included whether the complaint had been filed on behalf of ECP by a duly autho­rized person, whether the ECP’s decision of Oct 21, 2022, was a valid authorization to any officer of ECP to file a complaint, and whether the ques­tion of authorization was a question of fact and ev­idence and could be ratified subsequently during the course of proceedings.

However, when the judge re-examined the mat­ter, the PTI chairman’s counsel Khawaja Haris did not appear before the court to argue the case in three consecutive hearings.

The counsel, however, filed the appeal against the trial court’s order before the IHC. He said the ECP did not file the complaint before the trial court in 120 days. The appeal stated that the ECP did not follow the prescribed procedure in filing the complaint and requested the IHC to set aside the trial court’s decision.

Separately, another bench of IHC granted protec­tive bail to PTI senior leader and former NA speak­er Asad Qaiser in a ‘corruption’ case registered against him in Swabi.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jagangiri conducted hearing of the petition filed by the PTI leader. Qaiser along with his lawyer appeared before the court to seek protective bail.